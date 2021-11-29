Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,997 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. FMR LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,967,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,071 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $32.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIAC. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

