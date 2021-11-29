Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,966 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,995 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.35.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $439.91 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $466.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $431.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

