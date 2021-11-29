Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.3% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,938,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,606,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,002,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in AbbVie by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.58.

ABBV opened at $116.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.92. The company has a market cap of $205.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

