Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Crown by 340.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 75,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crown by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Crown by 3.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $111.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.65 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.