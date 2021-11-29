Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,223 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Amundi acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $148.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.55. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $145.85 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $269.13 billion, a PE ratio of 135.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.