Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 114.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

NYSE AM opened at $10.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 3.07.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

