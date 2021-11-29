Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Receives $464.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $464.47.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $415.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $407.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $439.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Anthem by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,415,000 after acquiring an additional 150,930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,041,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Anthem by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,129,000 after acquiring an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Anthem by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.