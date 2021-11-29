Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises 1.0% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $413.99. 6,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,214. The company has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $439.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.47.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

