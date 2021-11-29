Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.73

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 17440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

ATE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Leede Jones Gab downgraded Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antibe Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.50.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 19.00. The firm has a market cap of C$37.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21.

In other news, Director Walter Minnes Macnee bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 497,027 shares in the company, valued at C$447,324.30. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 90,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,125.

About Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.