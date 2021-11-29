Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIRC. Truist raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,394. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.00. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. Analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,482,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,865 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $614,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 40.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 102,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,184,000 after purchasing an additional 116,657 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

