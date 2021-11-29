Apollo Currency (APL) Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $61.15 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.64 or 0.00207253 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.99 or 0.00684743 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000627 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00014745 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00070385 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008654 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

