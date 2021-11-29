Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Down 99.6% in November

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the October 31st total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARTH opened at $0.09 on Monday. Arch Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W.

