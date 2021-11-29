Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Argo Group International worth $10,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 1,311.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 37.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 71.7% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 46,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 52.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

NYSE ARGO opened at $57.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.22. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

