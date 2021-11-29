Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,622 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,334,000 after acquiring an additional 187,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,893,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,502 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,518,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,867,000 after acquiring an additional 120,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,136.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 93,006 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,998. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $51.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

