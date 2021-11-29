Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Up 2,800.0% in November

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Arkema stock opened at $133.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.88. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $105.70 and a fifty-two week high of $141.80.

Get Arkema alerts:

ARKAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arkema in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.86.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.