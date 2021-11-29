Arlington Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,257,000 after purchasing an additional 378,208 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLR opened at $164.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $7,401,517.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,149 shares of company stock worth $24,107,931. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

