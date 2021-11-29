Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 83.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:ARW opened at $123.97 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.40. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.