Arrow Financial Co. (AROW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Arrow Financial has raised its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years. Arrow Financial has a payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Shares of AROW opened at $35.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.69. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.08.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.69 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $29,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 95.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 60.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

