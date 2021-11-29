ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASMIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $329.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $441.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.37. ASM International has a 12 month low of $174.95 and a 12 month high of $497.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.56.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.55. ASM International had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 21.36%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

