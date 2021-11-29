ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in November

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASOMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASOS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,040.00.

ASOMY stock opened at $32.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $52.09. ASOS has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

