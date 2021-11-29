Associated Banc-Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Associated Banc has increased its dividend by 44.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Associated Banc has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

Associated Banc stock opened at $22.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $24.06.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,350 shares of company stock worth $534,350. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Associated Banc stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 172,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Associated Banc worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

