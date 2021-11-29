Associated Banc-Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.
Associated Banc has increased its dividend by 44.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Associated Banc has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.
Associated Banc stock opened at $22.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $24.06.
Several brokerages recently commented on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.
In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,350 shares of company stock worth $534,350. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Associated Banc stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 172,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Associated Banc worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Associated Banc
Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
