Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Up 267.2% in November

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a growth of 267.2% from the October 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATLKY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $60.85 on Monday. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $50.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

