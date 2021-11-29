Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Short Interest Up 131.7% in November

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 131.7% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of AFHIF stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. Atlas Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.
Atlas Financial Company Profile
