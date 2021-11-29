Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Short Interest Up 131.7% in November

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 131.7% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AFHIF stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. Atlas Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

Get Atlas Financial alerts:

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.