AudioCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $38.00 (ADC)

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last seven days, AudioCoin has traded 92.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. AudioCoin has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $38.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AudioCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AudioCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,864.79 or 0.99333933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00048441 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00039610 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $359.96 or 0.00628789 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003232 BTC.

AudioCoin Profile

ADC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AudioCoin is www.audiocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “AudioCoin builds on the Peercoin and (by association) Bitcoin protocol to provide a new way to consume music. It breaks down the barriers of traditional e-commerce systems and provides a super cool way for music fans and artists to engage in viral marketing. The main gain is that artists (producers) and music fans (consumers) are rewarded tangibly and thereby rendering the current streaming model both archaic and redundant. “

AudioCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AudioCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AudioCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AudioCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AudioCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.