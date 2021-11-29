Auto (AUTO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.17 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Auto has a total market capitalization of $50.20 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can currently be bought for about $947.04 or 0.01651009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Auto has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00043502 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.53 or 0.00238020 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00088664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

