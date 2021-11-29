Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.29.

Shares of ADP opened at $229.62 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $241.18. The company has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

