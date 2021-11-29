Autus Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.15.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX opened at $71.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average is $68.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.