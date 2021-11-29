Autus Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 18,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 30,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $246.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.38 and a 200 day moving average of $263.96. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.32.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.