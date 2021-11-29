Autus Asset Management LLC Has $31.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.4% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $31,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $93.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.70. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.40 and a one year high of $97.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

