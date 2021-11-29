Autus Asset Management LLC Has $5.52 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $107.53 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $110.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.84 and a 200-day moving average of $108.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

