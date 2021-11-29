Autus Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 1.3% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE ZTS opened at $222.88 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $228.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.71 and a 200-day moving average of $198.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $105.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In related news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,834 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,997 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.