Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.630-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $725 million-$745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $747.65 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.030 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,069. Avaya has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.48 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avaya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.