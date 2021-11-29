AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVPT. Cowen began coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get AvePoint alerts:

In related news, Chairman Xunkai Gong purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,140,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvePoint by 4,359.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 842,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVPT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 16,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,923. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52. AvePoint has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.