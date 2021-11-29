Axiom Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Axiom Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPAC. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,396,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 548,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 357,613 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,629,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 885,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,682 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,501,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the period.

IPAC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.36. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,451. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.07. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $70.41.

