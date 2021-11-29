Axiom Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Axiom Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,728 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $22,551,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 26,981 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Amkor Technology by 404.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Amkor Technology by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of AMKR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,070. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.52. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $711,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $234,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,375 shares of company stock worth $2,471,375 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

