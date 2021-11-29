Axiom Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Axiom Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,269,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 4,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.54, for a total transaction of $1,402,879.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total value of $7,105,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 696,132 shares of company stock valued at $210,833,597 over the last quarter.
COIN stock traded up $10.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $313.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,044. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.68.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coinbase Global Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
