Axiom Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Axiom Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,639,000 after acquiring an additional 274,919 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3,751.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 101,518 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 101,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.21. The stock had a trading volume of 57,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,533. The firm has a market cap of $179.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $80.15 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.08.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

