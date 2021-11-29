AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXTI. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $8.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $348.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 2.19. AXT has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. AXT had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AXT will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in AXT by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,229,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after acquiring an additional 906,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 31,711 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AXT by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,838,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 867,100 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in AXT by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 760,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 164,871 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

