B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) – B. Riley decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Genius Sports in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GENI. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genius Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

NYSE:GENI opened at $9.76 on Monday. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

