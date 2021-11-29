B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

BTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTG opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.97. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.