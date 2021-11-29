Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Tops $25.80 on Exchanges

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.80 or 0.00045190 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $287.72 million and $20.32 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00043688 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.05 or 0.00234836 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00088689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,153,683 coins. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

