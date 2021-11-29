BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,000 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the October 31st total of 2,378,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 913,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $29.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $33.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.3419 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAESY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux began coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.