Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys 390 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 117,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $116.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.92. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

