Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Salem Media Group worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SALM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 105,172 shares during the period. 12.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SALM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $35,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David P. Santrella sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,100 shares of company stock worth $486,793 in the last 90 days. 61.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SALM opened at $3.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Salem Media Group Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

