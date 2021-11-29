Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

NYSE BMY opened at $56.53 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

