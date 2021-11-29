Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Update

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BCV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,459. Bancroft Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $3.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 45.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCV. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 47.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bancroft Fund during the third quarter worth $2,952,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bancroft Fund during the third quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

