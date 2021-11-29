Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Update

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BCV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,459. Bancroft Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $3.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 45.17%.
Bancroft Fund Company Profile
Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.
