Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.740-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.50 million-$485.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.06 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.110 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAND. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Bandwidth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.85.

BAND stock traded down $2.65 on Monday, hitting $71.28. 11,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,989. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $196.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,661 shares of company stock valued at $133,324. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bandwidth stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of Bandwidth worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

