Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 2,855 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $90.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.65. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

