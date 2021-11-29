Bangor Savings Bank Buys 2,143 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 30.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $132.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $93.62 and a 1 year high of $139.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.96 and a 200-day moving average of $127.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

