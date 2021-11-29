Bangor Savings Bank Grows Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in PPL by 547.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

